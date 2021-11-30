Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the asset manager on Saturday, January 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Fidus Investment has decreased its dividend by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 81.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $18.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $447.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fidus Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Hovde Group upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

