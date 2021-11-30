Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $12,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $321,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after acquiring an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.72 and its 200 day moving average is $151.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.43 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZBH shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

