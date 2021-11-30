Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.03 Billion Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,251,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,748 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,026,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

