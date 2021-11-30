Fifth Third Bancorp Has $26.04 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,110 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.22% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV opened at $273.31 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $279.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.21.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

