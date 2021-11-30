Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,416,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 525,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $282.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.44. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $244.29 and a 12-month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

