Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 14,454 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC opened at $61.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.