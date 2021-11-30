Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,345 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.98. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $127.06 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.70.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.