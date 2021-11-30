Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,420 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Dover worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dover by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.83.

DOV opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

