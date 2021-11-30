First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

In related news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $774,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First American Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in First American Financial by 16.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First American Financial by 126.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 741,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,186. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $78.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First American Financial will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.