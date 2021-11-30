First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 57.1% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 275.5% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock valued at $714,739,430 in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $340.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $328.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.43. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $357.82. The firm has a market cap of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

