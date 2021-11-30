First Bank & Trust Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 492,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 25.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 43,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The company has a market cap of $294.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.