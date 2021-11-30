First Bank & Trust Has $470,000 Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

First Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pool were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $560.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.97. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

