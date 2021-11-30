First Bank & Trust Purchases 180 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.1% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

DUK stock opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

