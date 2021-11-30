First Bank & Trust Purchases 2,469 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 60,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 387,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 237,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 64,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RF. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

