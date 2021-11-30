First Bank & Trust Purchases 672 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $135.04 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.92 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.