First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 33.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.601 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%.

