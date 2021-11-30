First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Southern stock opened at $62.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.62. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $98,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,926 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

