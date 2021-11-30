First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $853,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IIPR opened at $265.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $255.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.63. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.81 and a 12-month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,760 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

