First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Invests $587,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,106,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $70,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of USB stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

