First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 332 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 164.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 120.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI opened at $150.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.84 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.18.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $647,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

