First Financial Corp IN Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $78.55 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $84.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

