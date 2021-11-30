First Financial Corp IN Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20,300.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $187.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $191.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.16.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

