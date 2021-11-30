First Financial Corp IN Sells 196 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First Financial Corp IN trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Facebook by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Facebook by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total transaction of $29,060,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,809,263 shares of company stock valued at $628,876,536. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $338.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.27. The company has a market cap of $940.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.