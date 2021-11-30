First Pacific Financial Acquires 217 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APD opened at $291.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.64 and its 200-day moving average is $286.23. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.75 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

