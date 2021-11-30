First Pacific Financial Acquires Shares of 6,425 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $57.40 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average of $65.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.356 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

