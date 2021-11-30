First Pacific Financial Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Intel were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

