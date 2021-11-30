First Pacific Financial Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 281,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,296,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $952,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

