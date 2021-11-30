First Pacific Financial Has $610,000 Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

First Pacific Financial increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in JD.com were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $87.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.10. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

