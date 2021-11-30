First Pacific Financial Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Pacific Financial raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 265 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,357 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.35.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $447.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a market cap of $421.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

