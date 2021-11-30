First Pacific Financial Sells 1,012 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

First Pacific Financial lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.5% of First Pacific Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 21,183 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,260,000.

Shares of FNDF opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47.

