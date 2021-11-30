First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBZ. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000.

FBZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,024. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

