First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the October 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBZ. Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,530,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $677,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000.
FBZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,024. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.45. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $15.30.
