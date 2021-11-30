First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Raised by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,105,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 37,568 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 79,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 49,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $82.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

