First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FIF)

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by 28.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FIF opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

