First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) Short Interest Down 58.0% in November

First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FGM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the October 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,955,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $866,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at about $674,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund by 239.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $433,000.

FGM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,077. First Trust Germany AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

