First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 53.8% in November

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

QABA stock opened at $58.29 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a twelve month low of $41.22 and a twelve month high of $62.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QABA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

