First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 73.4% from the October 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $46.57 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1,761.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.