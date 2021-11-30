First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Down 44.7% in November

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 79,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 233,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,607,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,326,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRID traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. The company had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a one year low of $74.99 and a one year high of $107.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

