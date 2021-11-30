Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.360-$0.370 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.50.

Shares of FIVN traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $138.95. 20,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,546. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.56 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.64. Five9 has a 12 month low of $131.70 and a 12 month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,437.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total transaction of $619,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,988 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,522. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five9 stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

