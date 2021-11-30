Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Greenridge Global upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.22. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

