Flow Trading Down 6.4% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Flow has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market cap of $3.94 billion and $158.90 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for approximately $12.54 or 0.00021877 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00072209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00094786 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,626.14 or 0.08069148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.50 or 0.99545338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002425 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 314,343,134 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

