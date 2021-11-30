Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Flowers Foods has increased its dividend payment by 17.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 66.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

FLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

