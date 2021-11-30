FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Stock Price Down 0%

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.09 and last traded at $38.09. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

