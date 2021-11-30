Fluence Energy Inc’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) Quiet Period Set To Expire on December 7th

Fluence Energy’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. Fluence Energy had issued 31,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $868,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During Fluence Energy’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

