Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLNC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $34.08 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

