Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Fluidra stock remained flat at $$39.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. Fluidra has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $43.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

