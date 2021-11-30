FNB Protocol Price Down 4.4% This Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $72,390.33 and $53.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044978 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00236338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars.

