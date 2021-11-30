Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 49.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 73.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 189,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 377.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 44,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 93.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 78,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 276,444 shares during the period. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $28.26.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. Analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

FHTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

