Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.37.
FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.
In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE FL opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.
About Foot Locker
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
