Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.37.

FL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Foot Locker from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 335.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,851 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $60,573,000 after acquiring an additional 757,112 shares during the period. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $38,394,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $31,135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

