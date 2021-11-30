FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will report $198.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor reported sales of $197.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year sales of $762.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,074 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1,360.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,748,000 after acquiring an additional 592,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 400,979 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in FormFactor by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 456,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,637,000 after acquiring an additional 335,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in FormFactor by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,429,000 after acquiring an additional 292,775 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,536. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.36.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

