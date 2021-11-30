Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Short Interest Down 42.6% in November

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 267,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,039. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.32%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

